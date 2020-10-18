Nordic American Tankers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.1% Upside

Nordic American Tankers Limited with ticker code (NAT) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 6.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 72.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.72 and the 200 day moving average is 4.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $524m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nat.bm

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

