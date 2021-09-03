Nordic American Tankers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.1% Upside

Nordic American Tankers Limited found using ticker (NAT) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.59. With the stocks previous close at 2.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 82.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.44 and the 200 day moving average is 3.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $412m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nat.bm

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.