Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Nordic American Tankers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nordic American Tankers Limited with ticker code (NAT) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 2 with a mean TP of 5.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.09 while the 200 day moving average is 3.48. The market cap for the company is $500m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nat.bm

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.