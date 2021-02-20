Nordic American Tankers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.8% Upside

Nordic American Tankers Limited with ticker code (NAT) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 2 with a mean TP of 5.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.09 while the 200 day moving average is 3.48. The market cap for the company is $500m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nat.bm

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.