Nordic American Tankers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.2% Upside

Nordic American Tankers Limited with ticker code (NAT) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 2.9 calculating the average target price we see 5.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.32 while the 200 day moving average is 3.25. The market cap for the company is $539m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nat.bm

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.