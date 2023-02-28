Norcros plc 43.3% potential upside indicated by Numis

Norcros plc with ticker (LON:NXR) now has a potential upside of 43.3% according to Numis.







Numis set a target price of 365 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Norcros plc share price of 207 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 43.3%. Trading has ranged between 165 (52 week low) and 285 (52 week high) with an average of 36,361 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £184,792,626.



Norcros plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United States and South Africa. In the United Kingdom, it offers a range of quality bathroom and kitchen products both for domestic and commercial applications. Its portfolio of businesses includes various brands, such as Triton Showers, Merlyn, Vado, Croydex, Abode, Johnson Tiles, Norcros Adhesives and Grant Westfield. In South Africa, the Company is a manufacturer of ceramic tiles and adhesives and a retailer of associated products, such as sanitaryware, under the Tile Africa, Johnson Tiles South Africa, TAL, and House of Plumbing brands. The Company offers mixer showers and accessories; tile and stone adhesives; taps, bathroom accessories and valves; bathroom furnishings; ceramic wall and floor tiles; kitchen sinks; tile adhesives, pourable floor coverings and tiling tools.







