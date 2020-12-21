Twitter
Norbord Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -18.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Norbord Inc. with ticker code (OSB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36.22 and 36 and has a mean target at 36.11. With the stocks previous close at 44.44 this would indicate that there is a downside of -18.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.02 and the 200 day MA is 31.55. The market cap for the company is $3,502m. Company Website: http://www.norbord.com

Norbord Inc. manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures. It markets its products under the Durastrand pointSIX, Pinnacle, Stabledge, TruFlor pointSIX and TruFlor, Rimboard, SteadiTred, QuakeZone, Tallwall, Trubord and Windstorm, SolarBord, TruDeck, StableDec, SterlingOSB, Caberwood MDF, Conti, and Caberboard brand names. The company was formerly known as Nexfor Inc. and changed its name to Norbord Inc. in June 2004. Norbord Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

