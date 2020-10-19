Norbord Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Norbord Inc. with ticker code (OSB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36.22 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 36.11. Now with the previous closing price of 30.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.36 and the 200 day moving average is 24.83. The company has a market cap of $2,519m. Visit the company website at: http://www.norbord.com

Norbord Inc. manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures. It markets its products under the Durastrand pointSIX, Pinnacle, Stabledge, TruFlor pointSIX and TruFlor, Rimboard, SteadiTred, QuakeZone, Tallwall, Trubord and Windstorm, SolarBord, TruDeck, StableDec, SterlingOSB, Caberwood MDF, Conti, and Caberboard brand names. The company was formerly known as Nexfor Inc. and changed its name to Norbord Inc. in June 2004. Norbord Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn