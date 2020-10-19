Nomura Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Nomura Holdings Inc found using ticker (NMR) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.52 and 5.52 with the average target price sitting at 5.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.84 while the 200 day moving average is 4.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,130m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nomura.com

Nomura Holdings provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2020, this segment operated a network of 128 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts; and provision of investment advisory services for pension funds and other institutional clients. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings in October 2001. Nomura Holdings was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

