Nomura Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Nomura Holdings Inc with ticker code (NMR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.52 and 5.52 with the average target price sitting at 5.52. Now with the previous closing price of 4.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.06 and the 200 day MA is 4.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,900m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nomura.com

Nomura Holdings provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2020, this segment operated a network of 128 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts; and provision of investment advisory services for pension funds and other institutional clients. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings in October 2001. Nomura Holdings was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn