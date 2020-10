Nokia Corporation Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Nokia Corporation Sponsored found using ticker (NOK) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.5 and 3.1 with a mean TP of 5.03. With the stocks previous close at 4.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.1 while the 200 day moving average is 4.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,512m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nokia.com

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services. The company also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, it provides network infrastructure and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, the company offers network planning, implementation, operation, and maintenance services. Additionally, it provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

