Nokia Corporation Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Nokia Corporation Sponsored with ticker code (NOK) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 6.5 with a mean TP of 7.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The day 50 moving average is 5.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $31,904m. Find out more information at: https://www.nokia.com

The potential market cap would be $39,497m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services. The company also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, it provides network infrastructure and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, the company offers network planning, implementation, operation, and maintenance services. Additionally, it provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, and policy and charging, as well as cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radiofrequency systems. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.