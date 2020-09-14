Noble Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Noble Energy Inc. with ticker code (NBL) now have 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.91. With the stocks previous close at 9.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The day 50 moving average is 10.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.3. The market cap for the company is $4,444m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nblenergy.com

Noble Energy, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,050 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

