Noble Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

Noble Energy Inc. found using ticker (NBL) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.71. Now with the previous closing price of 9.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.97 while the 200 day moving average is 9.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,498m. Find out more information at: http://www.nblenergy.com

Noble Energy, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,050 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

