Noble Corporation plc A – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Noble Corporation plc A with ticker code (NE) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 48 with the average target price sitting at 52. With the stocks previous close at 38.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The day 50 moving average is 38.81 while the 200 day moving average is 33.9. The company has a market cap of $5,113m. Find out more information at: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,922m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It operates 19 offshore drilling units consisting of 11 floaters and eight jackups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.