Noble Corporation plc A – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Noble Corporation plc A with ticker code (NE) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 53. With the stocks previous close at 43.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 39.59 while the 200 day moving average is 34.16. The company has a market cap of $5,948m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $7,252m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It operates 19 offshore drilling units consisting of 11 floaters and eight jackups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.