Noble Corporation plc A – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.3% Upside

Noble Corporation plc A with ticker code (NE) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 43 calculating the mean target price we have 49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.3%. The day 50 moving average is 30.84 and the 200 day MA is 30.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,971m. Visit the company website at: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,486m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It operates 19 offshore drilling units consisting of 11 floaters and eight jackups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

