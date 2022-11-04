Noble Corporation plc A – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.3% Upside

Noble Corporation plc A with ticker code (NE) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 50.2. With the stocks previous close at 35.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.8 and the 200 day moving average is 30.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,847m. Visit the company website at: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,946m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It operates 19 offshore drilling units consisting of 11 floaters and eight jackups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.