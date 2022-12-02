Noble Corporation plc A – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

Noble Corporation plc A found using ticker (NE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 48 and has a mean target at 51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.4%. The day 50 moving average is 34.25 while the 200 day moving average is 31.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,883m. Company Website: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,707m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It operates 19 offshore drilling units consisting of 11 floaters and eight jackups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.