Noble Corporation plc A – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

Noble Corporation plc A found using ticker (NE) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 48 with a mean TP of 51. Now with the previous closing price of 37.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.7%. The day 50 moving average is 37.08 and the 200 day MA is 32.85. The market cap for the company is $5,253m. Find out more information at: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $7,076m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It operates 19 offshore drilling units consisting of 11 floaters and eight jackups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.