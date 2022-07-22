Noble Corporation plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.4% Upside

Noble Corporation plc found using ticker (NE) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 49. With the stocks previous close at 27.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 81.4%. The day 50 moving average is 30.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.64. The company has a market cap of $1,727m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,134m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 20 offshore drilling units, which included 12 floaters and 8 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Holding Corporation plc. Noble Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.