Noble Corporation plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.7% Upside

Noble Corporation plc with ticker code (NE) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 42 and has a mean target at 48.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.7%. The 50 day MA is 28.74 while the 200 day moving average is 29.07. The company has a market cap of $2,118m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,235m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 20 offshore drilling units, which included 12 floaters and 8 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Holding Corporation plc. Noble Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.