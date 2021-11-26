Noble Corporation plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.6% Upside

Noble Corporation plc with ticker code (NE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 30 and has a mean target at 36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.6%. The day 50 moving average is 26.79 and the 200 day MA is 24.96. The company has a market cap of $1,532m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.noblecorp.com

Noble Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, which include 12 drillships and semisubmersibles, and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Holding Corporation plc. Noble Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.