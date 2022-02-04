Noble Corporation plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.7% Upside

Noble Corporation plc with ticker code (NE) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 30 and has a mean target at 36. Now with the previous closing price of 25.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.7%. The day 50 moving average is 24.78 and the 200 day moving average is 24.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,560m. Visit the company website at: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,164m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, which include 12 drillships and semisubmersibles, and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Holding Corporation plc. Noble Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.