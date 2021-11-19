Noble Corporation plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

Noble Corporation plc found using ticker (NE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 36. Now with the previous closing price of 26.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.4%. The day 50 moving average is 27.02 and the 200 day moving average is 24.93. The market cap for the company is $1,559m. Company Website: http://www.noblecorp.com

Noble Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, which include 12 drillships and semisubmersibles, and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Holding Corporation plc. Noble Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.