Noble Corporation plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Noble Corporation plc found using ticker (NE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 30 and has a mean target at 33. Now with the previous closing price of 26.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day MA is 26.9 and the 200 day moving average is 24.76. The market cap for the company is $1,642m. Company Website: http://www.noblecorp.com

Noble Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, which include 12 drillships and semisubmersibles, and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Holding Corporation plc. Noble Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.