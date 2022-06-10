Noble Corporation plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Noble Corporation plc found using ticker (NE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 46.6. Now with the previous closing price of 37.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The day 50 moving average is 33.89 while the 200 day moving average is 28.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,275m. Company Website: https://www.noblecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,808m based on the market concensus.

Noble Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 20 offshore drilling units, which included 12 floaters and 8 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Holding Corporation plc. Noble Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.