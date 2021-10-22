Noble Corporation plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Noble Corporation plc with ticker code (NE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.04 and the 200 day MA is 24.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,579m. Company Website: http://www.noblecorp.com

Noble Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry through its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, which include 12 drillships and semisubmersibles, and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Holding Corporation plc. Noble Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.