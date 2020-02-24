NMC Health PLC 37.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

NMC Health PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NMC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. NMC Health PLC are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -37.5% from today’s opening price of 800.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 559.6 points and decreased 1845.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3059 GBX while the year low share price is currently 677.01 GBX.

NMC Health PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,418.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,242.10. There are currently 208,703,861 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,440,495. Market capitalisation for LON:NMC is £1,725,548,083 GBP.

