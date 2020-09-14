NiSource Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

NiSource Inc with ticker code (NI) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 24 with a mean TP of 26.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The day 50 moving average is 23.36 and the 200 day moving average is 24.16. The market cap for the company is $8,442m. Company Website: http://www.nisource.com

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates 2 coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; 3 gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and 2 hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 16 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts; and 472,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn