NiSource Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

NiSource Inc found using ticker (NI) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 23 and has a mean target at 26. With the stocks previous close at 22.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.02 while the 200 day moving average is 23.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,419m. Find out more information at: http://www.nisource.com

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates 2 coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; 3 gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and 2 hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 16 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts; and 472,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

