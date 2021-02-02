NiSource Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

NiSource Inc found using ticker (NI) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 25.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 22.25 and the 200 day MA is 23.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,515m. Company Website: http://www.nisource.com

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates two coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; three gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and two hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 10 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts; and 476,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.