NiSource Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

NiSource Inc found using ticker (NI) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 28.4. Now with the previous closing price of 24.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,758m. Company Website: http://www.nisource.com

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates two coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; two gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 155 MW; and two hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 10 MW. It serves approximately 4 million natural gas customers in six states under the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands; and 500,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.