Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Ninety One PLC .5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Ninety One PLC with ticker (LON:N91) now has a potential upside of .5% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ninety One PLC share price of 199 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of .5%. Trading has ranged between 190 (52 week low) and 289 (52 week high) with an average of 1,798,823 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,225,324,838.

Ninety One PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as an investment manager. The Company offers a range of active strategies to its client base across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. It has five regional client groups, namely Africa, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, the Americas and Europe. The Company serves institutional and advisor clients, which includes private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, insurers, wealth managers, private and retail banks, and independent advisers.



You might also enjoy reading  Ninety One PLC .8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.