Ninety One PLC .5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ninety One PLC with ticker (LON:N91) now has a potential upside of .5% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ninety One PLC share price of 199 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of .5%. Trading has ranged between 190 (52 week low) and 289 (52 week high) with an average of 1,798,823 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,225,324,838.



Ninety One PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as an investment manager. The Company offers a range of active strategies to its client base across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. It has five regional client groups, namely Africa, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, the Americas and Europe. The Company serves institutional and advisor clients, which includes private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, insurers, wealth managers, private and retail banks, and independent advisers.







