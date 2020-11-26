Nike – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Nike found using ticker (NKE) have now 33 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 85.5 calculating the mean target price we have 145.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 134.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The 50 day MA is 128.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 110.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $212,775m. Find out more information at: http://www.nike.com

NIKE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel. In addition, the company sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. Further, it provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks; and action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark. Additionally, the company licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports and changed its name to NIKE in 1971. NIKE was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.