Nike – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nike found using ticker (NKE) have now 32 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 77 calculating the average target price we see 113.04. With the stocks previous close at 88.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 104.05 and the 200 day MA is 121.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $140,125m. Find out more information at: https://investors.nike.com

The potential market cap would be $178,959m based on the market concensus.

NIKE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men’s, women’s, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. In addition, it sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. The company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel. Additionally, it licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports and changed its name to NIKE in 1971. NIKE was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

