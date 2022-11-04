Nike – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Nike found using ticker (NKE) now have 33 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 77 and has a mean target at 110.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 96.97 while the 200 day moving average is 116.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $141,439m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://investors.nike.com

The potential market cap would be $172,405m based on the market concensus.

NIKE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men’s, women’s, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. In addition, it sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. The company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel. Additionally, it licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports and changed its name to NIKE in 1971. NIKE was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.