Nike – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Nike with ticker code (NKE) now have 33 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 110 with the average target price sitting at 162.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 143.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 140.98 while the 200 day moving average is 128.37. The company has a market cap of $228,733m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nike.com

NIKE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel. In addition, the company sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. Further, it provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks; and action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark. Additionally, the company licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports and changed its name to NIKE in 1971. NIKE was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.