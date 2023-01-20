Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Nike – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nike found using ticker (NKE) now have 33 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 85 with a mean TP of 127.55. With the stocks previous close at 126.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of .9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 111.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 109.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $193,091m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://investors.nike.com

The potential market cap would be $194,802m based on the market concensus.

NIKE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men’s, women’s, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. In addition, it sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. The company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel. Additionally, it licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports and changed its name to NIKE in 1971. NIKE was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

