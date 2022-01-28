Nicolet Bankshares Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. with ticker code (NCBS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 68 and has a mean target at 71. Now with the previous closing price of 68.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.74 while the 200 day moving average is 60.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $683m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nicoletbank.com

The potential market cap would be $709m based on the market concensus.

Nicolet Bankshares operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of October 20, 2020, it operated 36 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.