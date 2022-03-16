NHS loses patients’ confidence as demand for routine blood testing rises

The stark impact of the COVID pandemic in disrupting health and care services is laid bare in a recent survey of more than 1,000 UK patients carried out by the Patients Association published on 27 January 2022. The survey concludes disruption to services is both profound and long-term and the NHS is losing patients’ confidence.

Chief Executive, Rachel Power, said: “The results of our survey show quite starkly how the pressures the NHS is under affect patients. And the effects are bad: compromised and delayed care, patients left without information about their care, and one in four patients feeling they are neither respected nor listened to by the professionals who are supposed to care for them.”

Conducted over a month just before Christmas 2021, the survey captured people’s experience of health and social care just before the omicron wave hit the UK. The report, Patient experience before the omicron wave: the storm before the storm, paints a bleak picture of what it means to be a patient in the UK.

The survey found:

Two out of three patients lack confidence that the health and care system will be able to deliver high quality care and treatment consistently after the pandemic.

More than half had not been kept informed about what was happening with their care.

One in four did not feel they had been treated with respect and another one in four reported not being listened to.

Half had not been able to access the services they needed.

Half had struggled to get GP appointments.

