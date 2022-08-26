Twitter
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.4% Upside

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP with ticker code (NGL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.99. The company has a market cap of $213m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nglenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $325m based on the market concensus.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through pipelines. The Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 24 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and nine common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

