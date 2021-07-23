Twitter
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP with ticker code (NGL) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2.25 with a mean TP of 2.65. Now with the previous closing price of 2.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.6%. The 50 day MA is 2.34 while the 200 day moving average is 2.39. The company has a market cap of $273m. Find out more information at: http://www.nglenergypartners.com

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company’s Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company’s Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

