NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP found using ticker (NGL) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2 and has a mean target at 2.46. With the stocks previous close at 2.53 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.71 and the 200 day MA is 3.24. The company has a market cap of $320m. Company Website: http://www.nglenergypartners.com

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company’s Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of flowback water generated from crude oil and natural gas production; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and drilling muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of brackish non-potable water. The company’s Liquids and Refined Products segment markets natural gas liquids, gasoline, diesel, propane, butane, refined petroleum, and biodiesel to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products, as well as offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

