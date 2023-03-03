NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.5% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 85.25. Now with the previous closing price of 65.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.5%. The 50 day MA is 71.92 while the 200 day moving average is 75.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,684m. Company Website: https://www.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,418m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.