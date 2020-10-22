NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 64.88. With the stocks previous close at 64.99 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.2%. The 50 day MA is 60.52 while the 200 day moving average is 55.27. The market cap for the company is $4,179m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn