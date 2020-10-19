NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 57 and has a mean target at 64.88. Now with the previous closing price of 65.65 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 60.15 and the 200 day moving average is 54.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,309m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

