NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 70 with a mean TP of 85.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 80.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The day 50 moving average is 75.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.2. The company has a market cap of $6,895m. Company Website: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,306m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.