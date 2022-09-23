NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 86.19. Now with the previous closing price of 81.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day MA is 81.51 while the 200 day moving average is 77.07. The company has a market cap of $6,699m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,100m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.