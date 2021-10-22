NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 67 with a mean TP of 85.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 80.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The 50 day MA is 78.51 and the 200 day MA is 75.13. The company has a market cap of $6,298m. Find out more information at: http://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.