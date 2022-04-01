NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 88.44. Now with the previous closing price of 84.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The 50 day MA is 76.65 while the 200 day moving average is 79.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,998m. Company Website: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,355m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.